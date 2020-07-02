Land Registrations to go digital in August - replace the old system

The Registrar General's Department states that they have planned to introduce a new system of registration of land by electronic means by August, replacing the existing traditional land registration system.

Registrar General N.C Vithanage said that the current system has left room for various frauds and irregularities, including the making of forged documents and files.

The department receives more than 3,000 such complaints a year.

However, he stated that with the new electronic land registration system, such frauds will be avoided and land registration will be effective.