Election+commission+holds+meeting+for+general+election+trial+assessment

The election commission has decided to convene once again on the 30th of June in order to take a final decision on extending the duration of the voting time.

It has been reported that this was discussed in detail yesterday as well.

Further, a special discussion pertaining to discussing experiences obtained through the trial run is to be discussed during a special discussion next Sunday.

For that purpose, district assistant elections commissioners and selection in charge officers are to attend.

Several trial casting of votes and counting of votes programmes were held during the past few weeks with regard to the general elections.

Further another election trial is to be held centering the moneragala district tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the elections commission noted that trial elections are to be held centering Kandy, Kurunegala and Vanni districts in the next few days.