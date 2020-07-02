09 more Covid-19 positive Navy personnel recover - Navy recoveries increase to 820

A spokesperson for the Navy said that another 09 naval personnel have been discharged from hospitals following full recovery from COVID – 19, taking the total recoveries to 820.As of now, including these 09 naval persons, 820 naval personnel out of the total naval COVID cluster, have been discharged from hospitals after their full recovery from the virus. Further, these discharged naval personnel have been instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, as per the instruction of health authorities.