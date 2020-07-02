COVID- 19, deaths in India has exceeded 15,000 (15,301) while the highest daily increase of 17,296 cases have been reported yesterday.
The total coronavirus infected patients reported in India has increased to 490,401
Friday, 26 June 2020 - 9:41
Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest
22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest payout through a TV channel is now in operation -"22 years for
Colombo Magistrate's Court allows CID to detain until July 08 & interrogate the 12 Police Narcotics Bureau(PNB) officers arrested by CID for drug trafficking.This