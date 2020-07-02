Death+threats+to+a+High+Court+judge+from+an+accused+of+an+ongoing+case+

According to reports a High Court judge been threatened with death by an accused of an ongoing case.

While the case was being heard yesterday (25), the suspect has stated that he wanted to make a statement to the judge.

The judge had told the suspect to make the statement through his lawyer.

However, his Attorney has not stated anything to the Court.

When the suspect was taken back to the prison, he has told the prison officials that he needs to make a statement to the judge.

However, when the police officers deployed for security have not permitted his to go back in to courts, he had said that he will slit the throat of the Judge and himself.

Prison officials have proceeded to take the suspect back to the prison.

The case will be taken up again on August 27.

According to reports received to the Hiru news team, legal action will be taken against the accused regarding this threat.