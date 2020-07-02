Weather Update 26 June - Showers in several areas

Meteorological department says that showers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces particularly in the evening or night.Fairly heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.





Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours - Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 26 June 2020

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur in Northern, Eastern and South-eastern deep and shallow sea areas of the island.Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle and winds will be South-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota.The deep and shallow sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.