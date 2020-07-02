Naveen Dissanayake's sudden political decision at the close of the election (Video)

Former parliamentarian and UNP national organizer Navin Dissanayake states that this is the general election is the last election that he will contest and that he will continue as a normal UNP member.

He made this statement at a public meeting held in Ginigathhena yesterday after opening an election party office.

He further stated that there are many strong leaders of the UNP, a party that have produced a number of leaders of the country. He said that a section of the UNP who left was trying to gain control of the country without any principles. He said that they will not be able to achieve their aim.

Naveen Dissanayake said that the Samagi Janabalavegaya will get a number of seats in the general election and that the elected MPs will definitely join hands to strengthen the Rajapakse camp.

He further stated that most of the people who are united with the Samagi Janabalavegaya are unable to stay in politics without power and positions.

Former MP Dissanayake said that this group will definitely join a government that would be formed by the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandhanaya after the election.