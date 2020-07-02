18+hour+water+cut+in+several+parts+of+Colombo+tomorrow

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be disrupted for 18 hours tomorrow (27), for repairs.



The water cut will be imposed in Colombo 13, 14 and 15 areas from 10.00 pm tomorrow to 4.00 pm the following day.



The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that water will be supplied to Colombo 1, Colombo 11 and Colombo 12 at low pressure.