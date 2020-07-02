UNHRC+calls+for+an+investigation+into+war+crimes+committed+by+Karuna+Amman

The United Nations Human Rights Council has called for an investigation into war crimes committed by Karuna Amman while he was a leader of the LTTE.

This is with regard to the statement made by Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman recently regarding the atrocities committed by him while he was an active member of the LTTE.

In a tweet, the UN Human Rights Council said that the recruitment of child soldiers allegedly committed by Karuna Amman including the alleged activities considered as crimes under international law, should be investigated. The UNHRC also emphasized that this process of accountability should be implemented for all Sri Lankans.

Meanwhile, former MP Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman, who appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), made a statement yesterday for nearly seven hours.



The tweet issued by UNHRC reads as follows;

"#SriLanka: We note that #Karuna, former LTTE commander & Government minister, is being questioned for alleged past crimes. He should also be investigated for wholesale recruitment of child soldiers, a crime under int'l law. Accountability should apply to everyone in Sri Lanka".