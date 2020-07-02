Dengue larvae on 75% of Construction sites - survey by the National Dengue Eradication Unit

The National Dengue Eradication Unit states that construction sites are one of the foremost dengue larvae breeding grounds at present.

Surveys conducted by the National Dengue Eradication Unit within a year among construction sites have confirmed that about 75 percent of dengue larvae are found in premises under construction.

The National Dengue Eradication Unit states that as a result there is an increased risk of dengue spreading to the people living in and around these premises.

The unit states that the risk of a dengue outbreak is also increased due to the prevailing rains.

The Dengue Eradication Unit, the Armed Forces and the Police have decided to carry out special mosquito eradication programs in high risk areas to control the spread of the dengue epidemic.

According to the unit, the construction sites in the Colombo Municipal Council, Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Galle, Matara and Kandy districts will be inspected.

The unit further stated that the program commenced on the 25th and will be carried out in two stages until the 1st of July.