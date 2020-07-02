Tuition classes permitted up to 500 students - will reopen on 29 June

The Director General of Health Services has granted permission for 500 students to attend private tuition classes.

This permit is granted subject to disinfectant guidelines, with seating according to social distancing rules.

Media Head of the All Ceylon Professional Lecturers Association Thiranjaya Gamlath stated that the private tuition classes will be opened on the 29th of this month.

The government has focused its attention on revising the grace period given for state employees to report to work due to the restrictions and curfews imposed by the spread of the coronavirus.

Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration J J Ratnasiri stated that an official announcement will be made next week.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs has taken steps to provide relief to public officers who have been affected by the coronavirus.

Accordingly, the Ministry has taken steps to suspend the recovery of loans, installments and interest due from the salaries of government officials given under the theme of advances.

However, the Ministry of Public Administration has already issued a circular stating that the relevant installments and interest payments will be recovered from this month's salary.