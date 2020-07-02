War heroes of the Civil Defense Department were subjected to various harassment's during the last government (video)

Rear Admiral Ananda Peiris, the Director General of the Department of Civil Defense stated that, during the last regime, war heroes of the Civil Defense Department were subjected to various harassments.
Addressing a function in Vavuniya yesterday, he said that he had been summoned three times before the Presidential Commission to question regarding a certain individual.
