A revolver and five rounds of ammunition have been found in front of the house of a suspect in connection with the shooting incident at a hotel in Soysapura, Moratuwa, this morning.

According to the police media unit, the firearm and ammunition were found hidden in front of the house at Samudradisi Mawatha in Angulana, Moratuwa.

On May 29, a group of people arrived in a van and shot at the hotel.