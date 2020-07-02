Coronavirus vaccine still uncertain - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is still uncertain whether scientists have been able to create a successful vaccine against the coronavirus.



Head of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Gabriela, told the European Parliament's Health Committee connecting via video technology that it would take at least a year to produce such a vaccine.



He said that there is no vaccine for the coronavirus developed so far, and it is difficult to say for sure whether a vaccine can be developed.



The head of the World Health Organization emphasized that such a vaccine should be made available to all people worldwide.



About 100 vaccines are currently being tested against the coronavirus, one of which has reached the high-level development stage.



The head of the World Health Organization said that although the process of developing a coronavirus vaccine was accelerated, it would take at least 10 months for completion.