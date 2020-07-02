"Piriven", "Vidyayathana" & "Sheela Matha" will reopen from June 29: Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has decided to reopen all Pirivenas and Sheela Matha educational institutes in the country in four phases.
The First phase commencing from 29th June
Accordingly, all Pirivena teachers should report to the service from June 29 to July 03. They need to with the recommendation of the Public Health Inspector of the relevant Grama Niladhari Division disinfect the school premises and prepare for the venue for academic activities.
The second phase commencing from 6th July
Educational activities will commence for Maha Pirivena and the Sheela Matha Educational Institutions with less than 100 students.
For institutes with more than 100 students (commencing from 6th July for the undermentioned age groups)
- Basic Pirivenas year 4 & 5
- Maha Privenas year 5 - basic intermediate and senior
- Maha Privenas - final year for seniors and year 13
- Vidyathanaya Institute for year 11 and year 13
The third phase from 20th July
For institutes with more than 100 students
- Basic Pirivenas year 1, 2 & 3
- Maha Pirivenas year 1, 2 & 3 and year 12
- Vidyathanaya Institute for year 10 and year 12
The fourth phase from 27th July
For institutes with more than 100 students
- Vidyathanaya Institute for year 6,7,8, & 9
The Ministry of Education has already sent the relevant circulars and instructions to all Pirivenas, Vidyalayas and Shila Matha Education Institutions and emphasizes that steps should be taken to commence phase-by-phase in accordance with the instructions of the District Health Authorities.