Russia+plans+to+allow+customers+to+conduct+a+spacewalk+in+2023

Russia's space corporation said that it will take the first tourist on a space walk in 2023.



This will be under the terms of a new contract with a US partner.

The announcement comes days after NASA signed a deal with a space tourism company to promote private missions to the station after a special training program in the US.

It also follows the first successful mission by SpaceX last month to bring astronauts to the station on a reusable Crew Dragon spacecraft, ending nearly a decade of Russia holding a monopoly on shuttling humans to orbit according to foreign media reports.

The customer is expected to walk out into the void of space from the International Space Station in 2023.