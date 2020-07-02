The fate of a hospital built with billions of public money (Video)

The newly constructed hospital complex in the Siyambalangamuwa area in the Polpithigama Divisional Secretariat area in Kurunegala is aimed at treating kidney disease faced by the people in 50 villages such as Siyambalangamuwa, Talawa, Ambagaswewa, Maneruwa, Kadulugamuwa, Wetakoluwagama that have made farming their main source of livelihood.

Unfortunately, the fate of this hospital, which has been built with millions of rupees of public money, is extremely distressing.

The construction of this hospital was completed 3 years ago.

The hospital has been constructed with all facilities including a ward complex, an outpatient unit and medical quarters.

The people in the area request the authorities of the area to open this hospital as soon as possible without letting it facing a natural death.

The hospital was built to reap the benefits of a free health care service, and the Red Minute will carefully watch until it is opened to the public as quickly as possible.