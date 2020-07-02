The story of the Cashew sellers in 'Kajugama' post Covid-19 (Video)

The Cashew females that made a simple livelihood from selling cashew along the roads, are in great distress with the covid-19 pandemic.

This is their story.

The vehicles on the Colombo-Kandy road that are speeding towards their destinations without thinking twice, start to slow down during this stretch between Pasyala and Weweldeniya. Maybe it is the innocent open-handed invitation to purchase cashew.

The story of these Cashew ladies spans several generations.

Cashew is brought to this area from Kurunegala, Wariyapola, Puttalam and Mannar.

The Cashew ladies commence their operation from each side of the road from 7.30 am to 10.00 pm.

Today there are between 75 and 100 cashews selling cashew on either side of the road.

They make their living from cashew nuts. In order to enrich it, these ladies are only making some basic requests.