Various views on the General Election (Video)

Various views were expressed on the political stage regarding the general election.

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa told a public gathering that until the economy of the country is built, he has a desire to provide every family Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna candidate Chandima Weerakkody stated that Sajith Premadasa is speaking just to get votes.

Samagi Jana Balavegaya candidate Gayantha Karunathilaka also expressed his views regarding the United National Party at a public rally.

He said his party was not split in two.

He said that if the party is split then there should be two similar parts.

Former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva addressing a public gathering said that the government set up after the general election is a government that would solve the problems of the people.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the JVP Tilvin Silva stated that neither the United National Party nor the Samagi Janabalavegaya is standing up to the government on behalf of the people.

Meanwhile, former MP Kabir Hashim stated that many of those who voted for President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa will be leaving at the general election this time.