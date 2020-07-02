A crane that tried to hoist an A/C to the 7th floor at the Galle DS office, collapses

An industrial crane that was brought to hoist an air condition to the 7th floor of the Galle secretariat broke down and a piece of the crane landed on the secretariat building.

The section of the crane collapsed on to the 7th floor balcony while it was trying to lower the AC after lifting the Air condition successfully until the 7th floor.

Our correspondent stated that no one was injured in the incident and the owner of the crane brought in a separate machine and hoisted the Air condition to its due place.

A traffic congestion was reported in the main road in front of the Galle District Secretariat during this incident.



