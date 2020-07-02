MCC grant monies were not transferred or spent by the Government under the current $480 million grant - US Embassy

The US embassy has published a twitter message saying that the MCC grant monies were not transferred or spent by the Government under the current $480 million grant. Funds for preparatory activities have been cancelled or indefinitely postponed, pending the Government’s decision whether to proceed with the grant.

The final report of the Expert’s Committee appointed to review the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact (MCC) was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (25).

The President Media Division stated that two stages of the MCC had been signed in 2017 and 2018 according to the Chairman of the Committee Lalithasiri Gunaruwan, Professor of Economics of University of Colombo.

According to the Chairperson of the committee, although USD 7.4 million and 2.6 million had been granted under the two stages, no accounts details were to be found anywhere