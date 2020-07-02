230 Sri Lankans arrive from Bangladesh (Video)

A special SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 230 Sri Lankans stranded in Bangladesh due to Covid-19 restrictions have arrived at the Katunayake International Airport.

Meanwhile, a group of Sri Lankans in the Maldives have also arrived at the Mattala International Airport.

The group comprising 179 passengers of the SriLankan Airlines (UL 4102) arrived at around 1.20 pm today.

They were sent to the quarantine center at Koggala after conducting PCR tests at the airport.

They were the second group that arrived from the Maldives.