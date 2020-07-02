Opposition+Leader+of+Kalutara+Pradeshiya+Sabha+released+on+bail+

Police have arrested the Opposition Leader of the Kalutara Pradeshiya Sabha and another person for allegedly breaking the locks and forcibly entering the Vernon Fernando stadium in Kalutara.



The police media unit stated that the suspects have been arrested on charges of violating quarantine laws, damaging property and unlawful assembly. The suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Kalutara South Police on the 23, by the manager of the stadium..

However, when they were produced before the Kalutara Magistrate's Court today the two suspects were ordered to be released on personal surety bail of Rs 100,000.