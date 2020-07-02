සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

AG's department informs court that seven persons including Ravi K could be arrested without a warrant for the bond incident

Friday, 26 June 2020 - 19:48

AG%27s+department+informs+court+that+seven+persons+including+Ravi+K+could+be+arrested+without+a+warrant+for+the+bond+incident

Petitions filed by seven suspects including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake seeking an order to avoid arrest in connection with the bond case were taken up by the Court of Appeal today.

Additional Solicitor General Milinda Gunatilleke informed the Court of Appeal that based on the charges an arrest could be made with or without a warrant.

The Fort Magistrate's Court has ordered their arrest on 6th March.

The Additional Solicitor General stated that the charges made against the petitioner are for offences committed under the Public Property Act.

The additional solicitor general pointed out that Perpetual Treasury had made a profit of Rs. 51.98 billion on two bond auctions because of former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake. He further stated that a magistrate has the power to issue a warrant to arrest the suspects and produce them in courts.

Meanwhile, the Colombo High Court Judge today strongly advised Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa and Magazine Prison Superintendent Emil Ranjan Lamahewa that their bail will be cancelled and they will be imprisoned if they do not act within the law.

The three-member panel of judges issued this warning since Neomal Rangajeew and Emil Ranjan Lamahewa have addressed the media after appearing before the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Victimisation and aired criticism that has an adverse effect on the complainant and the case.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Ratnayake, who is handling the complaint, requested the court to issue an appropriate order as the criticism is an insult to the judiciary.

Accordingly, the panel of judges advised the defendants not to make statements in the media that would affect the case and prejudice against the complainant.

Chairman of the Bench, Justice Gihan Kulathunga, said that the legal action would be taken against the two persons after they are produced in court with evidence regarding the statements made by the two men to the media.

Meanwhile JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake appeared before the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Victimisation.

This was for the investigation of the complaint made by  Nissanka Senadhipathi, Chairman of the Avant Garde Maritime Institution.

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:58

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru - the journey with the one million to the first millionaire (Photos / Video)
22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru - the journey with the one million to the first millionaire (Photos / Video)
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:25

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest payout through a TV channel is now in operation -"22 years for... Read More

Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 16:44

Colombo Magistrate's Court allows CID to detain until July 08 & interrogate the 12 Police Narcotics Bureau(PNB) officers arrested by CID for drug trafficking.This... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.