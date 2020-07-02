AG's department informs court that seven persons including Ravi K could be arrested without a warrant for the bond incident

Petitions filed by seven suspects including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake seeking an order to avoid arrest in connection with the bond case were taken up by the Court of Appeal today.

Additional Solicitor General Milinda Gunatilleke informed the Court of Appeal that based on the charges an arrest could be made with or without a warrant.

The Fort Magistrate's Court has ordered their arrest on 6th March.

The Additional Solicitor General stated that the charges made against the petitioner are for offences committed under the Public Property Act.

The additional solicitor general pointed out that Perpetual Treasury had made a profit of Rs. 51.98 billion on two bond auctions because of former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake. He further stated that a magistrate has the power to issue a warrant to arrest the suspects and produce them in courts.

Meanwhile, the Colombo High Court Judge today strongly advised Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa and Magazine Prison Superintendent Emil Ranjan Lamahewa that their bail will be cancelled and they will be imprisoned if they do not act within the law.

The three-member panel of judges issued this warning since Neomal Rangajeew and Emil Ranjan Lamahewa have addressed the media after appearing before the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Victimisation and aired criticism that has an adverse effect on the complainant and the case.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Ratnayake, who is handling the complaint, requested the court to issue an appropriate order as the criticism is an insult to the judiciary.

Accordingly, the panel of judges advised the defendants not to make statements in the media that would affect the case and prejudice against the complainant.

Chairman of the Bench, Justice Gihan Kulathunga, said that the legal action would be taken against the two persons after they are produced in court with evidence regarding the statements made by the two men to the media.

Meanwhile JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake appeared before the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Victimisation.

This was for the investigation of the complaint made by Nissanka Senadhipathi, Chairman of the Avant Garde Maritime Institution.