Beach park targeted for elections (Video)

A former government politician has taken steps to build an unauthorized beach park on the Nindavur coast in the Eastern Province without the permission of the Coast Conservation Department.

However, with the intervention of the Hiru CIA, the Coast Conservation authorities have taken measures to stop this unauthorized construction.

A group of people have taken steps to construct a beach park in the Nindavur Divisional Secretariat Division in the Eastern Province, after reclaiming a section of the Vavvalode lagoon.

Once the Hiru CIA team heard about this illegal act, the team went to the relevant area and investigated.

It was revealed that these constructions are being carried out to obtain the preference of the public for the forthcoming election by a politician of the previous government.

Permission from the Coast Conservation Department had not been obtained to fill a large section of the lagoon.

The Hiru CIA after filming this illegal act, informed the Coast Conservation authorities.

They came to the location accompanied by STF officers.

The Coast Conservation Officers requested the construction workers to stop the illegal constructions that are being carried out during the election season.

This is not the first time Eastern politicians have misused the country's natural resources.

In the past few days, we have exposed the illegal activities such as filling the Addalachchena beach in the Eastern Province and filling the Sambalthivu lagoon.

Eastern politicians are continuously showing that they are above the law of the country.

Hiru CIA is alert regarding people that take the law into their own hands to destroy the environment.