සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Beach park targeted for elections (Video)

Friday, 26 June 2020 - 22:23

Beach+park+targeted+for+elections+%28Video%29

A former government politician has taken steps to build an unauthorized beach park on the Nindavur coast in the Eastern Province without the permission of the Coast Conservation Department.

However, with the intervention of the Hiru CIA, the Coast Conservation authorities have taken measures to stop this unauthorized construction.

A group of people have taken steps to construct a beach park in the Nindavur Divisional Secretariat Division in the Eastern Province, after reclaiming a section of the Vavvalode lagoon.

Once the Hiru CIA team heard about this illegal act, the team went to the relevant area and investigated.

It was revealed that these constructions are being carried out to obtain the preference of the public for the forthcoming election by a politician of the previous government.

Permission from the Coast Conservation Department had not been obtained to fill a large section of the lagoon.

The Hiru CIA after filming this illegal act, informed the Coast Conservation authorities.

They came to the location accompanied by STF officers.

The Coast Conservation Officers requested the construction workers to stop the illegal constructions that are being carried out during the election season.

This is not the first time Eastern politicians have misused the country's natural resources.

In the past few days, we have exposed the illegal activities such as filling the Addalachchena beach in the Eastern Province and filling the Sambalthivu lagoon.

Eastern politicians are continuously showing that they are above the law of the country.

Hiru CIA is alert regarding people that take the law into their own hands to destroy the environment.



Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:58

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru - the journey with the one million to the first millionaire (Photos / Video)
22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru - the journey with the one million to the first millionaire (Photos / Video)
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:25

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest payout through a TV channel is now in operation -"22 years for... Read More

Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 16:44

Colombo Magistrate's Court allows CID to detain until July 08 & interrogate the 12 Police Narcotics Bureau(PNB) officers arrested by CID for drug trafficking.This... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.