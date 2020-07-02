UNP government after General Election (Video)

Former UNP General Secretary former MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that a UNP government will be formed sometime after the general election.



He made this statement participating at a special discussion with Hiru News.



Akila Viraj says that the Samagi Jana Balavegaya will not remain after the election.



He says that he has tried his best to keep the party from splitting.



Below is the full discussion with the UNP General Secretary former MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.



