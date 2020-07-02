Awareness program for owners of rental vehicles (Photo)

A program was held to educate the owners of rented vehicles in the Western Province for the prevention of crimes using rented vehicles.

The police said that the owners were made aware of the existing laws and the measures that could be taken to prevent such crimes.

The program was organized at the New Town Hall in Colombo on the instructions of Senior DIG of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The police have taken this step in view of a gradual increase in the number of crimes using hired vehicles.