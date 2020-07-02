Showers+in+several+provinces+today

Showers will occur at times in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces today, says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Northern, North-central and the Uva provinces particularly in the evening or night.



Fairly heavy falls of over 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.