Covid-19+infected+exceed+9.9+million+globally

The Covid-19 infected persons globally have now reached 9,903,774, with the death toll standing at 496,796.



The risk from the pandemic has gone up in the US, Brazil and India.



Brazil reported 1,055 deaths yesterday, the highest for the day.



The country has 1,280,054 Covid-19 cases.



The US said there were 663 fatalities yesterday and 2,552,956 total infected, followed by 381 deaths yesterday and 509,446 total infected in India.



Meanwhile, Volunteers in Britain have begun being immunised with a new UK coronavirus vaccine.



Tests in animals suggest the vaccine is safe and triggers an effective immune response.



Experts at Oxford University have already started human trials.