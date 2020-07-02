Ballot paper printing completes tomorrow – another rehearsal today

A vote counting rehearsal for the August 05th General Election is taking place at the Kandy and Kurunegala District Secretariats today.



The trial that began at 8.00 am will adhere to health guidelines.



Previously, a vote counting rehearsal took place for Hambantota and Moneragala districts at the Moneragala Royal College.



Election commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya was present on the occasion.



Meanwhile, the Government Press says the printing of ballot papers and official poll cards will be completed tomorrow.



Its chief Gangani Liyanage told Hiru News that the printing of ballot papers for Gampaha will be finished today.



Ballot papers for Trincomalee and Kandy will be handed over to the Election Commission tomorrow, she said.