Constable nabbed with 10 kgs of Cannabis (video)

A constable attached to the Anuradhapura Police has been caught transporting 10 kgs of cannabis while on duty.



The Anuradhapura DIG’s Office says the detection was made at Shrawasthipura last night (26) following a tip-off.



The 46-old-resident of Galkulama was in charge of security at the main gate of the Anuradhapura SSP’s official residence.



A search of his motorcycle detected five parcels concealed with a bag near the backseat.



Under questioning, the PC has confessed to taking the Cannabis to another trafficker at Thalawa.







