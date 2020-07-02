821+Covid-19+positive+Navy+personnel+recover+so+far

The Navy says 821 of its Covid-19 infected personnel have completely recovered and discharged from hospital so far.
The latest to be discharged was one personnel, says Navy spokesman Lt. Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara.
Saturday, 27 June 2020 - 7:59
