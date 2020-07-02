සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Facebook to prohibit hate speech in its ads

Saturday, 27 June 2020 - 9:45

Facebook will change its policies to prohibit hate speech in its advertisements, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg said yesterday (26).

The company is taking to protect the vote in the run-up to election day, including a more aggressive effort to combat voter suppression based on race and ethnicity.

Under its new policies, Facebook will ban ads that claim people from a specific race, ethnicity, nationality, caste, gender, sexual orientation or immigration origin are a threat to the physical safety or health of anyone else, Zuckerberg said.

“I am committed to making sure Facebook remains a place where people can use their voice to discuss important issues,” Zuckerberg said.

“But I also stand against hate or anything that incites violence or suppresses voting, and we’re committed to removing that content too, no matter where it comes from.”

Additionally, Facebook will do more to protect immigrants, migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers from ads that suggest they are inferior to other groups of people or from ads that express contempt, dismissal or disgust directed at them, Zuckerberg said.
