Five+extortionists+given+bail

The five accused in an extortion racket that targeted vegetable lorries parked at Bastian Mawatha and Olcott Mawatha behind Colombo’s Manning Market have been given bail.



The suspects were produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court yesterday (26).



The residents of Grand Pass, Wellampitiya and Kahawatte, they were arrested during a special operation on the previous day.



According to the Police Media Division, the case will be taken up again on July 14th.