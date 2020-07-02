Israeli+jets+strike+Hamas+sites+in+Gaza

Israeli air force jets have struck Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip.
That came after rockets were fired yesterday (Jun 26) from the territory towards Israel, the Israeli army said.
The exchange came in the wake of a Hamas warning that Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank amounted to a "declaration of war".
Israel jets struck ammunition and rocket "factories" in the southern Gaza Strip, the army said.
