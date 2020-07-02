Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000

India reported over 18,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s total above 500,000.
The Federal Health Ministry said infections were surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.
The death toll mounted to 15,689.
The current total includes 197,387 active cases.
Also, 295,881 Covid-19 cases have been cured or discharged from the hospital.
