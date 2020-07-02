Arab+national+arrested+from+Kochchikade+lodge

Acting on intelligence information, the STF has arrested a United Arab Emirates national from a lodge at Palagature in Kochchikade, Negombo over narcotic-drug trafficking.
An air rifle has been seized from his possession.
Inspecting his mobile phone, the STF found pictures and videos relating to drug trafficking.
Details of credit cards believed to have been used in financial fraud have also been found from his mobile phone.
