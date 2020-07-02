සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Arab national arrested from Kochchikade lodge

Saturday, 27 June 2020 - 11:21

Arab+national+arrested+from+Kochchikade+lodge
Acting on intelligence information, the STF has arrested a United Arab Emirates national from a lodge at Palagature in Kochchikade, Negombo over narcotic-drug trafficking.

An air rifle has been seized from his possession.

Inspecting his mobile phone, the STF found pictures and videos relating to drug trafficking.

Details of credit cards believed to have been used in financial fraud have also been found from his mobile phone.
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:58

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru - the journey with the one million to the first millionaire (Photos / Video)
22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru - the journey with the one million to the first millionaire (Photos / Video)
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:25

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest payout through a TV channel is now in operation -"22 years for... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.