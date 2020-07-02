CCTV footage helps arrest man who tried to snatch gold chain (video)

A man who had tried to snatch a gold chain from a woman at Ariyampathi on Batticaloa-Kattankudy road has been arrested through the CCTV footage of the incident.



Kattankudy police say a motorcycle used by the suspect has also been taken into custody.



Investigations into the attempted stealing a few days ago proceeded with the use of CCTV camera footage available.



The suspect is due to be produced before courts.



