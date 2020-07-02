Simpsons+ends+use+of+white+actors+to+voice+non-white+characters

US animated comedy series The Simpsons will no longer use white actors for the voices of characters from other ethnic backgrounds, the BBC reports quoting the show's producers.



The show, broadcast on Fox Network, has faced years of criticism over white actor Hank Azaria's voiceover of Indian-American character Apu.



Mr Azaria said earlier this year that he was stepping down from the role.



The entertainment industry has come under growing pressure to provide more opportunities for non-white performers.



The announcement comes in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, which were sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody on 25 May.