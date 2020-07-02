Sri+Lankans+spend+most+time+of+the+day+sleeping

A survey shows Sri Lankans spend the most time of the day – eight hours and six minutes – sleeping.



Those aged over 65 years sleep eight hours and 18 minutes a day, while the 20 year to 54 year category allots seven hours and 30 minutes for sleeping, says the Department of Census and Statistics that carried out the survey.



Among the workforce, the average daily duration spent on work is seven hours and six minutes.



Recreation such as entertainment, sports, communication and cultural involvements take up the next highest time allocation.



Results of the survey that was carried out in 2017 and covered 6,440 households were released recently.



The medical opinion is that a healthy person requires between six and eight hours of sleep each day.



Human skills development trainer Sanath Gamage says time should be utilized to the maximum to revive the economy that has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



Therefore, the time consumed for sleeping could be reduced effectively, he says.