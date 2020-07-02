“No infected persons from society for two months, but continue with health guidelines” (video)

Director general of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe urges the public to continue following health guidelines despite the fact that Sri Lanka has been able to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic successfully.



Speaking to journalists in Colombo today (27), he said citizens have a responsibility to adhere to the health guidelines although no infected person has been reported from society for more than two months.



Dr. Jasinghe noted that excepting the infected Navy personnel and overseas returnees, there were only 313 cases reported from the society.



The total infected stands at 2,014 and 1,619 of them have recovered and discharged from hospital, he said.



According to the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit, 384 infected persons presently remain under hospital care.



