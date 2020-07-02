Katunayake+Airport+opening+to+be+delayed

There could be a delay in reopening the Katunayake International Airport for tourists, says director general of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.



The airport was scheduled to open on August 01st.



However, the opening date could be postponed for August 15th or even later, Dr. Jasinghe told the media today.



Meanwhile, Army commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva said at a media briefing in Kandy today that the public should continue observing the health guidelines.