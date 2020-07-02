Possible+dengue+outbreak+in+comings+months

The National Dengue Prevention Unit says the period from July to August normally records the highest number of dengue patients in a year.



Its director Dr. Aruna Jayasekara, therefore, warns of a possible outbreak of dengue fever during the monsoon rains in the coming months.



In the past five months, more than 21,000 dengue patients were reported.



As many as 11,000 of them were in January.



Colombo, Galle, Ratnapura and Kandy report the highest dengue cases.



Dr. Jayasekara told Hiru News that this year so far has seen a reduction in dengue patients in comparison to other years.