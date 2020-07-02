The+Finance+depositors+to+receive+insurance+compensation+from+July+2nd

The second phase of insurance compensation payment for depositors of The Finance Company begins on July 02nd, the Central Bank says.
They will be paid through 63 People’s Bank branches island wide.
Each depositor could receive a maximum of Rs. 600,000.
The CB established the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme in 2010, which makes this payment for depositors of a financial institution, whose licence is cancelled or suspended.
