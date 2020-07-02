Concessions+to+cinema+industry+from+next+budget

The next budget will grant concessions to revive the local cinema industry in view of the country’s economic situation, says Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Meeting industry professionals at Temple Trees yesterday, the premier discussed their problems.
They pointed out that they had to maintain the cinema halls at high costs in the more than 100 day duration they remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cinema halls reopen today under health guidelines issued to owners earlier.
