Continue with health guidelines until Covid-19’s elimination – Army chief (video)

Army commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva requests the public to continue observing the health guidelines until such time the Covid-19 pandemic, presently under control, is eliminated from the country.



He said so to the media in Kandy today after calling on the top prelates.



He called on Mahanayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter Most Ven. Tibbotuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera and received his blessings.



The Army chief then visited Anu Nayake of the Chapter Most. Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thera.



Later, at Asgiriya Vihara he received the blessings of Mahanayake of the Chapter Most. Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratana Thera.



