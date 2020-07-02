සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Left helpless with their farmland under water (video)

Saturday, 27 June 2020 - 15:48

Authorities have an inevitable responsibility to provide speedy solutions to issues in agriculture that receives prominent in this country.

Farmers of Karahawpattu in Kalmunai, Ampara deserve their prompt attention, as around 5,000 acres of their paddy land get flooded with the increase in the water level of Kittange Lagoon.

They say the solution to this issue is the expanding of the river mouth at Kalladi.

When the matter was brought to the attention of the Batticaloa district secretary, she has said that she was unable to act, as the fishermen of the area were opposed to any such expansion.

Meanwhile, farmers who undertook maize cultivation on the advice of agricultural officials are today a helpless lot at Padaviya in Anuradhapura.

They had cultivated around 100 acres but only 10 per cent of the seeds they had bought from a private company on the authorities’ advice and sowed, had got planted.

