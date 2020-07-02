4 Chilaw fishermen escape from storm (video)

Two fishing boats from Chilaw have been caught in a storm, but the four occupants have been rescued.



According to the Hiru News correspondent, the boats had left yesterday morning and met with peril.



Eight rescue boats had gone for their rescue.



The stranded fishermen, who are from Medawatte fishing village, were found by this morning.



Two of them had been floating in the sea with the help of a rubber tube for about 12 nautical miles towards the shore.



They are presently receiving treatment at Chilaw Hospital.



