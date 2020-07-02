Owner+of+bike+used+by+Ketawalapitiye+Sampath+found

Information has come to light with regard to the motorcycle used by drug trafficker Rankoth Pedige Sanjeewa Sampath alias Ketawalapitige Sampath, who was shot dead by the police.



He was also a gunman for underworld member Ganemulle Sanjeewa.



The Police Media Division says a report from the Department of Motor Traffic gives the name of a resident of Radawadunna in Diclkowita as the owner of the motorcycle in question.



The postmortem examination of Ketawalapitige Sampath is taking place at Gampaha Hospital.