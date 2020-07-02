Vavulugala village without water, road (video)

The people of Vavulugala in Horana are without safe drinking water or proper road facilities, two of their basic requirements.



‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ focuses on the plight of around 300 households in this village that is located in a hilly region.



They say that several representations to the authorities regarding their grievances have gone unanswered.



A tank was built to supply water to the village, but the project was halted half-way.



These villagers are also without a road to connect them to the outside world.



‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ will keep a watch until authorities fulfill the basic requirements of these villagers.



